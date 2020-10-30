Northeastern Clinton board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Central Central School Board of Education will meet on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
Agenda items will include substitute teacher appointments, a public hearing of the school safety plan, and retirements and resignations.
Dannemora water and sewer bills due
DANNEMORA — The Clerk-Treasurer of the Village Of Dannemora wishes to remind all taxpayers the last day to pay the first installment on the water and sewer rent bills without penalty is November 2, 2020.
Town court to close for election day
ALTONA — The Altona Town Court will be closed on Nov. 3 for election day.
Peru Free Library opening
PERU — The Peru Free Library has announced that beginning on Nov. 4, the library will be open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be limited services. Patrons may browse the shelves and checkout library materials. Computers will not be available.
The public restroom is closed. Pickup service will continue Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
