County schedules rabies vaccination clinic
PERU — The Clinton County Health Department is hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets on Oct. 15.
The clinic, which will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be held at the Peru Volunteer Fire Department at 753 Bear Swamp Road.
Interested residents should bring their pets on a leash or in a secure carrier. Pets that have received a previous rabies vaccination are eligible to receive a three-year certificate.
Bring your pet’s most recent rabies vaccination records, otherwise a one-year certificate will be provided.
Due to COVID-19, the rabies vaccination clinics have been modified. All participants must:
• Pre-register for the event at https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=1900140. For assistance registering, please call 518-565-4870.
• Wear a mask and maintain six feet of separation at all times between individuals that are not from the same household.
• Remain in your car until your appointment time.
• Stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can affect all mammals, including humans and pets.
Rabies is most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating your pets.
As a precaution, never pick up wildlife, including stray animals, and wear thick protective gloves if you must handle these animals.
If an animal bite breaks your skin, including domestic animals, seek medical attention and notify the Clinton County Health Department.
