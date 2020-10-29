Medicare Open enrollment holding virtual clinics
PLATTSBURGH — In partnership with JCEO Senior Outreach, the Clinton County Office for the Aging will be offering Open Enrollment Clinics.
Due to the pandemic, clinics will be held virtually, via telephone or video conference.
Counselors are all trained to provide free, unbiased, counseling and information on plans.
Clinics will be held on Oct. 30, Nov.4, 6, 9, 13, 16, 19, 20 and 23, and Dec. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Medicare Open Enrollment began on Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7.
Any enrollment changes made now become effective on Jan. 1.
For more information or to pre-register for a virtual clinic, call 518-565-4620.
Ticonderoga board sets meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a workshop to discuss the timeline for the superintendent of schools search on Nov. 2.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Public is welcome with social distancing and masks required.
