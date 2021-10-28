City budget hearing tonight
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will hold a public hearing today at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to hear public comment regarding the mayor's proposed 2022 budget for the City of Plattsburgh.
A copy of said proposed budget has been filed with and is available for review at the Office of the City Clerk and the Plattsburgh Public Library during normal business hours. It is also available online: www.cityofplattsburgh.com
Council meetings are in person and are live streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw/
Masks are required in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled a Special Meeting tonight.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the Moore Building and via Zoom.
Zoom Meeting link: us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.
The meeting is open to the public.
Lake Placid school board sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Administration Building and via zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live online on the day before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Meetings are streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org/ and clicking on “live stream.”
