Saranac Lake Central Board meeting set
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the High School Auditorium.
Town of Clinton looking for photos of veterans
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton is seeking photographs of uniformed veterans of all wars who reside, grew up in or are from the Town of Clinton.
The town is working on creating a banner to honor its veterans.
If you have a photograph of a veteran to include please contact the Town of Clinton historian, Rebecca LeClair, at 518-497-6133 or reblecl@gmail. com.
Waste management authority to hold meeting
BOMBAY — The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Town of Bombay Court/ Meeting Room, 379 Lantry Road, Bombay.
