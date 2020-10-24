Boil water order issued
BLACK BROOK — A boil water order has been issued for AuSable Forks' Water District 1 in the Town of Black Brook.
I-87 lane closures scheduled
PERU — There will be rolling lane closures in support of a utility installation over I-87 in the area of Exit 35 in Clinton County, according to a State Department of Transportation release.
The rolling lane closures will be carried out by the New York State Police for the northbound and then the southbound lanes of I-87 near Exit 35 in Peru.
Work is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 and is expected to be complete by late morning that same day.
The work will be weather dependent.
Motorists should expect to encounter a five to seven-minute delay for each rolling lane closure and plan accordingly.
Town board to hold budget workshop
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be conducting a Special Meeting/Budget Work Session on Oct. 26.
This meeting/budget work session will be held at the Community Center in Au Sable Forks and will begin at 6 p.m.
In addition to the budget, the Town Board will also consider any and all additional business to come before the Board.
The public will not be able to physically attend; however, a transcript will be available upon request.
Malone school district board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Fire district to hold special meeting
AUSABLE FORKS — There will be a special meeting of the Au Sable Forks Fire District on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the fire station.
The board of commissioners will be discussing the merits of commissioning a feasibility study of the fire department and other business that may come before the board.
This meeting is open to the public.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Oct. 27.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Stafford Building, Room 110T.
Zoom will also be available.
Due to space limitations, an RSVP will be required. Call 518-562-4100.
All Social Distance Guidelines must be followed.
The Zoom link is: us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.
The meeting is open to the public.
Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Oct. 28.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Approving Change in Meeting Date of Regular Session #21, Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit a Request for Qualifications (RFQs) for Engineering Services and Approving Reappointment to the Clinton-Essex-Franklin-Library Board.
Meetings are open to the public.
Town board schedules special meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Town Board will hold a special meeting on Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in Chazy Town Hall to discuss zoning law amendments concerning property maintenance and fines, and any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
