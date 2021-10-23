Boil water order issued in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN — A boil water order has been issued for the following areas in the Village of Champlain due to a service line break:
#638, 648, 651 & 652 Prospect Street.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Clinton Community College board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Oct. 26.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.The meeting is open to the public.
Attend in-person at CCC Boardroom, Moore Bldg., Room 228, with masks required.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Oct. 27 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Adopting Local Law #3 of 2021 titled, “Amending Local Law #5 of the Year 1995, titled Repealing Local Law #2 of 1978, Filling Vacancies on the Board of Legislators and Providing for Filling Vacancies”, Approving Reappointment to the Saranac River Trail Greenway, Inc. Board of Directors, and Awarding Bid for Repairs to the Bowen Road Bridge Over Saranac River, BIN 3335750.
Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.
Town of Ellenburg schedules meetings
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg has scheduled several meetings for Nov. 4.
At 6:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held at Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Road, to discuss Local Law 1, entitled, "A local Law to override the Tax Levy established in General Municipal Law 3c".
That hearing will be followed by a special meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the possible passing that law.
Then, at approximately 7:10 p.m., there will be a public hearing to discuss the 2022 Ellenburg Town budget.
That will be followed by another meeting at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the passing of the 2022 Ellenburg Town Budget.
