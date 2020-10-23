Offices to close
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora Offices will be closed on Friday, Oct. 23, from noon to 4 p.m.
Board audit committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The audit committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 29.
The meeting will take place at 7:50 a.m. via Google meet to review August and September financial reports.
Visit tinyurl.com/y6dnfoqt for public call-in information.
Town schedules public hearing, special meeting
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will be holding two events on Nov. 5 at the Town Hall.
First, at 6:30 p.n., there will be a public hearing to discuss the Town of Ellenburg 2021 Budget.
Directly following, there will be a special meeting of the Town Board to discuss the passing of the Town of Ellenburg 2021 Budget.
November COVID-19 Drive-Thru tribe testing dates announced
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced additional November COVID-19 test collections for Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of local schools and businesses.
Individuals who received a prior coronavirus test are also eligible to get retested.
Staff from Mountain Medical Services will be at the former-IGA Building located at 850 Route 37 in Akwesasne on November 3, 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The tests will be Polymerase Chain Reaction tests, the most commonly used test, and requires a swab to be inserted in the nostril to take a sample that is sent to lab for testing.
Individuals must bring a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site. Non-member residents and employees of Akwesasne are also eligible and should bring their driver’s license to the testing site.
The appropriate forms will be on-site to complete prior to receiving the test. Please follow the designated traffic pattern and enter the test site across from the casino’s main entrance.
The turnaround time for test results is from 2 to 10 days however, if you have a verified direct exposure to a person testing positive and /or have possible symptoms you are urged to contact your primary provider for guidance and practice self-quarantining.
A COVID-19 test can also be scheduled by contacting the Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at (518) 521-3322.
For more information, contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at (518) 358-3141.
