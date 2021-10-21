Town of Elizabethtown to hold budget workshop

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown will hold a budget workshop on Oct. 26.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the town hall. The public is welcome to attend. 

Lake Placid school board to meet

LAKE PLACID — There will be a regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on Nov. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a public hearing on the changes to the district safety plan.

The plan can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/ampjmfpu

Board members will be attending the meeting at the board of education conference room in the administration building and/or via zoom from their homes, 

Agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public

Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net

Meetings are streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org/ and clicking on “live stream.”

 

 

The regular board meeting will immediately follow the Code of Conduct hearing.

