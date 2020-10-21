Saranac BOE to hold special meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Agenda items include acceptance of resignations and the approval of the Independent Internal Claims Auditor Report.
For a complete agenda and access to the Zoom meeting, visit saranac.org.
Board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Reference Room of the library at 19 Oak St.
Hydrant flushings scheduled
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield Water Department will be flushing hydrants in the Keeseville and Port Kent Water Districts for the rest of October.
The flushings will continue into November or until completed.
