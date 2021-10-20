Plattsburgh City School Board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 21 at the Duken School Building.
The Board anticipates convening into executive session immediately following the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
Public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.. The Board will receive a report from the District’s external auditor, act on new hires, resignations, and other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
The public is welcome to attend in person and will need to wear masks.
For those wishing to attend virtually, visit bit.ly/3lAYKEr online.
Live stream starts approximately 7:30 p.m. and is for viewing and listening only. For public comments, attend in person.
A complete agenda is available on the district website, www.plattscsd.org.
Beekmantown school board schedules meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Operations Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 25 at 4:15 pm in the Learning Theater.
Agenda items include a 5-year plan, District Facilities, Capital Reserve and Debt Service.
