Saranac BOE to hold special meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Agenda items include acceptance of resignations and the approval of the Independent Internal Claims Auditor Report.
For a complete agenda and access to the Zoom meeting, visit saranac.org.
Ticonderoga board sets meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the High School Auditorium.
A full agenda can be found online at tinyurl.com/yxh5g67l.
School board to meet
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Distance Learning Center.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public via WebEx.
The WebEx event can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/y5nlk3s4 with access code 173 051 2610.
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Paul Gilmore, Board President will be attending meeting via Webex and will be a voting member.
NBC5 to air Congressional debate
PLATTSBURGH — NBC5 will televise and livestream an hour-long debate between U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and former St. Lawrence County Legislator Tedra Cobb (D-Canton), candidates for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
NBC5 anchors Brian Colleran and Stephanie Gorin will moderate the debate.
The livestream will be available at mynbc.com.
AuSable board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.
The meeting will be held at the Middle School/High School Auditorium.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
Open to the public with masks required and social distancing guidelines in place.
Peru Pre-K accepting students
PERU — The Peru Central School District has openings in its pre-kindergarten program, according to a press release.
Eligible children must be four years of age on or before Dec. 1.
Call 518-643-6100 to have a registration packet sent to you or with any other questions.
Registration paperwork can also be found online at perucsd.org/schools/elementary/prekindergarten.
Town board to hold budget workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board will be holding a workshop on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall.
Discussion item will be the Town of Peru’s current Sewer Projects.
Legislature passes CCC budget
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature adopted the Clinton Community College 2020-2021 Budget at its meeting Wednesday.
The spending plan, which totals $12.6 million, includes a county contribution of $3,251,257, the same as last year.
