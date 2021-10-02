CCHD: Possible COVID exposure at Kitty Fest 2021
PERU — Residents who attended Kitty Fest 2021 for Animal Rescue Welfare Services on September 25 may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Clinton County Health Department said in a press release Friday.
The department recommends that residents self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.
Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.
If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center.
Lake Placid school board schedules meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 5.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Administration Building and via zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Meetings are streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org and clicking on “live stream.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.