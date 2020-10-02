Lake Placid board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Any guests planning on attending must wear masks. Space is limited to 5 people, first come first served.
Board agenda documents will become live on Oct. 3 and will be found at: tinyurl.com/y62qv5v3.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The board meeting will be streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/. Click on “live stream.”
Cancer screenings to be offered
PLATTSBURGH — The Cancer Services of Northeastern New York will offer eligible women free cancer screenings at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Family Medicine Center, 159 Margaret St. on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Cancer Services program has teamed up with the Family Medicine Center and another CVPH program, the Women’s Imaging Center (WIC), to provide these screenings as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Manal El Daouk, MD, gynecologist, of the Family Medicine Center will provide clinical breast, Pap and pelvic exams. Mammograms will be done at WIC. All will be offered at no out-of-pocket expense to women with no insurance or who are under insured and meet other clinical requirements.
Insurance will be billed when applicable and those who are uninsured or under-insured will be enrolled in the Cancer Services Program. Funded by the New York State Department of Health, the Cancer Services Program provides breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings at no cost to eligible New Yorkers.
Appointments are required for the Oct. 24 event. Call 518-324-7671 to make an appointment or discuss eligibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.