Village of Champlain to perform hydrant flushings
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be flushing fire hydrants during the next two weeks of October between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Please be advised that flushing may cause some discoloration of water and fluctuations in water pressure. This does not represent a health hazard; however, customers are cautioned to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes as staining may occur.
If you experience discolored water, run the cold water in all your faucets for several minutes until clear.
Ticonderoga School Board to hold meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet today at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Dannemora Village Offices to close three days
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora offices will be closed Oct. 20 through Oct. 22 for training.
If you need to make a payment, mail it to PO Box 566, Dannemora, NY. Or it can be dropped in the drop box of the Clerk-Treasurer’s door.
The Clerk-Treasurer wishes to remind all taxpayers that the last day to pay the first installment on the water and sewer rent bills without penalty is Nov. 1.
Any payments postmarked after that date will be assessed a 5% penalty and an additional 1% each month thereafter.
The Clerk-Treasurer wishes to remind all taxpayers the last day for Village Tax bills that were sent in June is Oct. 31. After that date, all unpaid bills will be relieved to the Clinton County Treasurer.
Saranac Lake school board schedules meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 20.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Library.
