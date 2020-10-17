School board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the distance learning center in the Middle/High School.
It will also be accessible over the phone at 1-408-418-9388 or online at tinyurl.com/y2wgbged with access code 173 051 2610 for either option.
Moriah board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will meet on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the High School Library, and items on the agenda include financial reports and personnel discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Town of Jay to hold budget work session
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be conducting budget work sessions on Oct. 19 and 20.
All sessions will be held at the Town of Jay Community Center at 11 School Lane and will begin at 6 p.m.
