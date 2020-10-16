Town planning board advertises opening
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Town Planning Board has an open position.
There is no pay attached to the position. Email sftownclerk@charter.net for more information.
Scholarship accepting applications
PLATTSBURGH — The James Augustus Wilson Scholarship, honoring the first African-American student to graduate from Plattsburgh Normal School, is accepting nominations through Oct. 30.
The scholarship recognizes and supports Black/African-American students for their academic achievement and leadership enrolled full-time at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The college will award up to two recipients $2,500 each for the spring 2021 semester. The scholarship recipients will be announced in November.
Students may self-nominate or they may be nominated by members of the college’s faculty and staff. Campus login credentials are required to access nomination forms.
Nomination forms can be found at http://alumni.plattsburgh.edu/wilsonscholarship.
For more information, contact the Office of the Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs at 518-564-5402 or email provost-office@plattsburgh.edu.
School board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 19.
A complete agenda and information on how to join the meeting via Zoom can be found on the district's website, www.saranac.org.
Board to hold regular meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Board members will be attending the meeting at the Lake Placid Middle/High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Any guests planning on attending must wear masks. Space is limited to 5 people, first come first served;
Board agenda documents will become live on Oct. 17 and will be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Our Board meetings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ Click on “live stream”
Commented
