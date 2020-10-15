City to hold public hearing on law
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will be holding a public hearing on Local Law p-4 of 2020, a local law amending Chapter 300 “Subdivision of Land” and Chapter 360 “Zoning” of the City Code of the City of Plattsburgh to provide exemptions for City Projects.
The hearing will be held on Oct.15 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh.
Review panel to hold focus groups
PLATTSBURGH — In lieu of its regularly scheduled panel meeting, a subgroup of the Plattsburgh City Public Safety Citizens Review Panel will hold three, 30-minute focus groups on Oct. 19 as an opportunity for the public to provide testimony.
Each time slot can hold no more than 13 community members and sign up is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Time slots: A. 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. B. 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. C. 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Register online at tinyurl.com/y47tfsqr or by calling the Mayor's Office at 518-563-7701.
