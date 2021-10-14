Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the District Office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals. The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at www.saranac.org. The school board encourages the public to attend. Masks are required.
Lake Placid school board sets meeting date
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m on Oct. 19.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Administration Building and via zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Board meetings are streamed live at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Salmon River district to host forum on upcoming capital project vote
FORT COVINGTON — On Oct. 19, the Salmon River Central School District will host a public forum to discuss the upcoming vote on a $7.4 million capital improvement project.
The public is invited to the forum on the project from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The first 50 visitors to register may attend in-person.
Residents are invited to submit questions in advance of the forum, and administrators will answer as many submitted and in-person questions as possible during the event.
To register for the event and submit questions that you have regarding the capital improvement project, please visit tinyurl.com/y89zmpnx.
Check the district website for a link to watch the event via livestream. A recording will also be posted to the district website after the event.
For more information visit http://www.srk12.org.
