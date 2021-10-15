Northeastern Clinton school board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will meet on Oct. 18.
The special meeting will be held in the Superintendent's Office at 7 a.m.
Visit nccscougar.org online for an agenda.
Moriah school board sets meeting time
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting to be held on Oct. 19.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.
Agenda items include a review of financial reports, audit reports and personnel reports.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The meeting will be held at the Middle/High School Auditorium. It is anticipated that the board meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session. Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Everyone is welcome, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Northern Adirondack school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.
The regular board meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Facemasks are a requirement in all indoor schools settings. Those in attendance must have a facemask on at all times while in the building, and respect the social distancing requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.