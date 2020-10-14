Alice Hyde expands Drive-Thru COVID-19 test site hours
MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center is expanding hours for its Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site on Park Street after recent increases in the demand for COVID-19 tests.
The site, which is located behind Alice Hyde Occupational Health and Wellness at 130 Park St., will offer COVID-19 testing with a provider’s order from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The site also offers state-sponsored COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic individuals who meet specific criteria every Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m.
City lot to close for paving
PLATTSBURGH — The City Hall parking lot will be closed for paving on Oct. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Budget public hearing scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — A public hearing on Mayor Colin Read's proposed 2021 City Budget will be held at the City Hall Common Council Chambers on Oct. 15.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m.
Board of education meeting set
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a hybrid meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on Oct. 15.
For those wishing to attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Plattsburgh High School Library.
An Executive session is anticipated and will be held at approximately 6 p.m., with the public session starting approximately at 7 p.m. at which time the Board will be acting on personnel and miscellaneous business items.
Those attending in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
There may be limited seating due to social distancing requirements.
The meeting will also be conducted remotely via WebEx, accessible using the link bit.ly/3dptAKQ and password: welcome.
The public can also participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City) with access code: 132 189 5617. The meeting will be recorded and available online.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Town budget work session, regular board meeting scheduled
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Board will be holding a 2021 budget work session at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20.
The regular board meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
School board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Distance Learning Center at the Middle/High School.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public via WebEx at tinyurl.com/y4cwuu4o with the access code 173 051 2610.
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.