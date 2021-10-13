Champlain issues boil order for part of Moore Street
CHAMPLAIN — A boil water order has been issued for #15 through #54 Moore St. in the Village of Champlain.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Ellenburg Zoning Board of Appeals to hold meeting
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Ellenburg Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
Appeal # 21-01 - Conditional Use - Application submitted by Joel Revette, 5084 State Route 11, Ellenburg Depot NY 12935. Request of change of use from a Bank to a New York State Licensed Wine and Liquor retail store.
