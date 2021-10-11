Intersection in Peru closed
PERU — The intersection of Maiden Lane and Button Brook is currently closed for manhole and sewer line work.
The intersection will be closed until Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
There will be no through traffic, including emergency vehicles, during that period.
Willsboro school board sets meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. today via Webex.
Agenda items will include business and finance and personnel
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website. The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org.
They will be read at the meeting in the order they are received. Public comments may be submitted until 5 PM on Oct. 12. These temporary changes are based on the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and surrounding areas.
Malone school board schedules meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet tomorrow in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to Advertise for a Public Hearing on Local Law #3 of 2021 titled, “Amending Local Law #5 of the Year 1995, titled Repealing Local law #2 of 1978, Filling Vacancies on the Board of Legislators and Providing for Filling Vacancies”, Amending Resolution #17 Dated January 13, 2021 titled, “Approving Clinton County Investment Policy for 2021” and Supporting Operation Green Light for Active Military Service Members in Transition to Civilian Life (Veteran Status).
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Oct.19.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public with COVID-19 safety procedures being followed, including mask-wearing.
Anticipated topics include:
· NYS School Board Recognition Week
· Construction Update
· 20-21 Audit Report
· Personnel Appointments
At this time, two public comment opportunities are planned for this meeting as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three (3) minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to three (3) minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Oct. 19.
Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The meeting will be recorded and will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org at a later time.
