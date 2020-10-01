Board of education to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Monday, Oct. 5.
Items on the agenda include the approval of CSE recommendations, contracts, and the appointments/resignations of individuals.
The board expects an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda is available at the district office or online at www.saranac.org.
The meeting will be viewable online over Zoom,
To find the link to the meeting, visit saranac.org and under "District News and Notes" click "October 5, 2020 BOE Meeting."
Volunteer tax aide classes to start
PLATTSBURGH — People in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties looking to become tax aide volunteers can join AARP Foundation Tax Aide classes starting soon.
The fall classes, starting Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., will train new tax preparer volunteers to serve North Country communities by providing free tax preparation and filing for low and moderate income families, students and older adults.
Classes will run for 10 weeks and will be held virtually over Google Meet.
To become a volunteer, register for the IRS tax preparer classes, or for more information, email kgardner@cathcharities.org or call 518-566-0944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.