Malone school board schedules meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
It is expected that the meeting will open with executive session, returning to normal business at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Nov. 10 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Approving Reappointments to the Clinton County Youth Board, Awarding Bid for Removal of Trash and Recyclables and Awarding Request for Proposals (RFPs) for Various 2022-2023 Programs and Services.
Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.