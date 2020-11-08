School board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School Board of Education will meet Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Elementary Big Gym, and an executive session to discuss employment history and personnel-related business will take place at approximately 6:05 p.m.
The public session is expected to resume at approximately 6:30 p.m.
A full agenda is available at www.nacs1.org.
The meeting will be open to the public, but a temperature check, COVID-19 symptom attestation and mask will be required.
Peru board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will meet on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
An executive session is anticipated at 6:30 p.m., with regular business resuming at 7 p.m.
The public may view the live meeting remotely via Google Meet at meet.google.com/vrw-ayaq-pas.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per commenter.
Online public comments may be submitted until noon on Nov. 10 by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org.
Beekmantown board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The board anticipates an executive session from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the employment history of a particular person or person and collective negotiations.
Agenda items include virtual presentations of CFES School of Distinction, 2019-2020 Audit Report, appointments, retirements and 2021-2022 Budget Calendar.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Malone board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Franklin Academy Library.
Town holding holiday lights contest
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation and Planning and Community Development Departments have teamed up with Plattsburgh Creative Signs to sponsor the Town’s Holiday Lighting Contest.
Town residents and businesses can "express their holiday spirit," a release said, by decorating their homes and businesses for the upcoming holiday season.
Yard signs will be provided by Plattsburgh Creative Signs that identify participants for all to visit and vote on.
Register by Nov. 19 on www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Registration is free, but limited to the first 50 registrations. Participants will provide a picture of their masterpiece, glowing in the darkness, and it will be posted on the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Facebook page on Dec. 11th.
Voting will commence that day and continue until Dec. 18 at noon.
The number of “likes” will be tallied and winners will be announced on Dec. 18 at 1pm. There are four categories for awards:
1. Most Lights – the Clark W. Griswold-like display you can see from outer space.
2. Best Storytelling Scene – the display that tells your holiday story.
3. TOP Council Pick – Show the Town Councilors your best holiday spirit.
4. Most Festive Commercial Display – Category for our local businesses.
Prizes will be awarded to winners of each residential category. Businesses will win bragging rights.
For more information or questions, call the Parks & Rec Dept. at 518-562-6860.
'Small Business Saturday' coming up
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce's 'Small Business Saturday' is set to be held on Nov. 28.
The Chamber is encouraging the public to support local businesses by taking advantage of deals that they will be offering that day.
To see a list of participating businesses and the deals they will be offering, visit tinyurl.com/y2sccvs7.
