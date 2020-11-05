Peru Free Library opens for Wednesdays
PERU — Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Peru Free Library will be open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be limited services. Patrons may browse the shelves and checkout library materials. Computers will not be available.
The public restroom is closed. Pickup service will continue Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chazy board sets meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will meet on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the school auditorium and will be open to the public.
Housing authority board sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Lakeview Towers community room at 34 Flynn Ave, Plattsburgh.
It will be open to the public.
