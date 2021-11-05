Possible COVID exposure in Mooers Forks
MOOERS FORKS — People who attended a funeral service and reception at St. Ann Catholic Church on Nov. 1 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Clinton County Health Department recommends that residents who attended the event should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from the date of the possible exposure.
Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills, congestion, headache and loss of sense of taste and smell.
If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center.
BOCES board schedules meeting
SARANAC LAKE — FEH-BOCES has scheduled a regular meeting for Nov. 18.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3 in Saranac Lake and virtually via Webex.
