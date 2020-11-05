Panel asks City Common Council for extension
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will consider a resolution to extend its Public Safety Citizens Review Panel’s deadline from Dec. 31, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
The panel was formed under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, requiring all local governments in the state with a police agency to perform a comprehensive review of those departments and develop a plan for improvement in collaboration with community stakeholders and, following public comment, ratify or adopt the plan by local law or resolution no later than April 1, 2021.
Per a June resolution, the city’s panel was on a Dec. 31, 2020 deadline.
Panel members voted Monday to request an extension. The resolution appeared on the council’s Thursday, Nov. 5 agenda.
The council will meet starting at 4:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. Its regular session will begin following a 5 p.m. public hearing on a new local law.
All meetings are open to the public.
City to host hearing on
new law
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will host a public hearing on proposed Local Law P-5 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The local law would amend and replace Chapter 116 “Alarm Systems” in its entirety as set forth in city code.
The law proposal can be found online at: tinyurl.com/yyjkxmkm.
Any public wishing to comment may attend wearing a mask and social distancing, or by emailing comments prior to or during the meeting to cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov. Please note in the email for the record of the Common Council meeting or public hearings.
Village schedules hydrant flushings
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be flushing fire hydrants from Nov. 2 to 20.
The flushing will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Please be advised that flushing may cause some discoloration of water and fluctuations in water pressure.
This does not represent a health hazard, however, customers are cautioned to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes as staining may occur.
If you experience discolored water, run the cold water in all your faucets for several minutes until clear.
Fire district reschedules meeting
PERU — The Peru Fire District Board of Commissioners has rescheduled it’s monthly meeting from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.