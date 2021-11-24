Champlain boil order lifted
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water order issued for #46, 50 and 55 Elm Street in the Village of Champlain has been lifted.
Two check samples were absent of bacteria.
Northeastern Clinton Central School board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 1.
The meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Library at 6 p.m.
The agenda will include an energy performance presentation, discussion of policies, and position appointments.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit the district website, www.nccscougar.org, for the complete agenda.
Beekmantown school district board advertising vacancy
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District has an opening for an individual willing to volunteer their service for a seat on the Board of Education until May 17, 2022.
Interested individuals should submit a written response to the question “Why you are interested in serving on the Board of Education?” to Chelsea McDonald, district clerk, by Dec. 7, by email mcdonald.chelsea@bcsdk12.org or by mail at Beekmantown Central School District, 37 Eagle Way, West Chazy, NY 12992.
A candidate will be appointed by the majority vote of the Board of Education on Dec.14. Candidates may be asked to attend this meeting.
Qualifications for Member of the Board of Education
• Must be able to read and write.
• Must be a qualified voter of the district; that is, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age or older, and not adjudged to be an incompetent.
• Must be and have been a resident (but need not be a taxpayer) of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year.
• May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year.
• May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family.
• May not be a current employee of the school board.
• May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
Model UN group to hold fundraiser
BEEKMANTOWN – Beekmantown’s Harvard Model United Nations Team is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 to raise money to fund their trip to Boston, where they will participate in this year's Harvard Model United Nations Conference.
They will also be holding an event for families in the district to be able to get sneakers affordably.
The team will collect sneakers and cleats within their school buildings, but also have paired with the community to have drop off sites. You may drop off any size and any condition sneakers to the Thomas J Duffy VFW on Spellman Rd. in Beekmantown, Cumberland Head Fire Department, or North Country Crossfit, located at 130 Arizona Ave. frpm Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.
There will be an event on Dec. 5 for families of the district to be able to get affordable sneakers. Families will pay what they can, if they can, for sneakers which will serve as a donation to the Model UN Team. All unclaimed sneakers will be sent to GotSneakers for recycling and reuse. The team will earn funds based on the total quantity of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected.
The GotSneakers recycling program helps keep sneakers out of landfills, and helps organizations raise much needed funds. Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting their website at www.gotsneakers.com.
