City changes refuse collection schedule for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Nov. 25, there will be a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Nov. 25 or 26.
For the week of Nov. 22 to 26, Monday and Tuesday's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days, Wednesday's collection will be done on Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday's collections will be done on Wednesday.
Essex Co. Cornell Cooperative to hold regular meeting
LEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a regular board meeting on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Lewis Town Hall at 8574 US Route 9 in Lewis and will also live-stream via Zoom.
This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information or to get the Zoom link please contact the office at 518-962-4810 or email essex@cornell.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.