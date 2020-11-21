Chateaugay board cancels meetings
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District has canceled its meetings on Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.
It will meet on Dec. 7 for a Capital Project Public Hearing/Regular Board of Education Meeting at 7 p.m. that day, as well as on Dec. 15 at the old bus garage for the Capital Project Vote from 1 to 8 p.m.
Beekmantown committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Policy Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central school District will meet on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. via Google Meet to review several policies.
They include home-schooled students, candidates and campaigning, board meeting procedures, staff and student media release forms, school volunteers and the code of conduct.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
City to hold press conference
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will hold a press conference on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. on revised procedures for access to City Hall in wake of a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.
The press conference will describe the various steps City departments are taking to protect city staff and residents while still maintaining existing city services and expanding online access.
City to hold budget workshop
PLATTSBURGH — The Common Council of the City of Plattsburgh will hold a Budget workshop on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.
It will be held at City Hall in the Old Common Council Chambers.
The workshop is open to the public with mask and social distancing required.
Library set to reopen
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library will reopen for browsing and borrowing on Nov. 23.
Housed in the Village of Dannemora Community Center, the library will be open during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 8 p.m.
Patrons will be asked to sign in, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.