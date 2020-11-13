Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 16.
The agenda will include the budget development calendar for 2021-22, CSE recommendations and more.
A complete agenda is available online at www.saranac.org.
A Zoom link for the meeting will also be there.
Peru Town board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a special meeting on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Peru Town Hall.
The purpose is to adopt a final 2021 budget.
Moriah board of education to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will meet on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in the HS Library.
Agenda items include financial reports, policy updates and personnel discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
AuSable Town board to hold special meeting
AUSABLE — The AuSable Town Board will be holding a special meeting on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting will be to pay monthly bill.
The meeting will be held 111 AuSable St., Keeseville, and will be open to all with social distancing and face masks required.
