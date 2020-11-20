Boil water order lifted
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water order issued for the Village of Champlain has been lifted by the Clinton County Dept. of Health.
It had been in place for #11064 Rt. 9, #123 through 137 South St, #868 through 882 Rt. 11 and all of Northern Tier Way.
Two check samples taken from each distribution system were absent of bacteria.
Feed Your Neighbor Food Drive scheduled for this Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — This year, on Nov. 23, the JCEO team will be collecting food and donations outside of the Hannaford Supermarket located in Plattsburgh at 7 Pyramid Drive.
Food and donations will be accepted at the designated outside area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Nov. 24.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom at the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.
The meeting is open to the public.
Elizabethtown garbage pickup scheduled
ELIZABETHTOWN — Town of Elizabethtown garbage will be picked up on Nov. 25.
Residents need to have at garbage at their curb by 8 a.m.
City refuse collection schedule changed
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Thanksgiving Holiday, there will be a change in the refuse collection schedule for the city on Nov. 26.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works throughout the City on Nov. 26 or Nov. 27.
For the week of Nov. 23rd, Monday and Tuesday's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days, Wednesday's collection will be done on Tuesday, and Thursday and Fridays collections will be done on Wednesday.
