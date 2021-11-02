Champlain boil order lifted
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water order for the following locations in Champlain has been lifted by the Clinton County Dept. of Health: #11197, 11207, 11218 & 11220 Rt. 9 and Cane Street.
Two check samples taken were absent of bacteria.
Boat launch to close temporarily
PERU — The DEC will be repaving the Peru boat launch access road beginning Nov. 2, ahead of schedule due to the changing weather forecast.
The boat launch will be closed to the public for the duration of the project and is scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
For more information about boat launch sites in the region, go to: www.dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/nyboatlaunching.pdf.
Housing board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. via zoom and in person at PHA Administrative Offices.
