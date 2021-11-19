Peru school district schedules board meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Community Room.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 6:45 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed, including mask-wearing.
Anticipated topics include:
· MOA Approvals
· Substitute Rates
· Personnel Appointment
Dannemora village board schedules meeting
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of Dannemora will be having a special meeting on Nov. 23.
The meeting will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the Community Center to discuss a new ambulance and any other business to come before the board.
Elizabethtown garbage collection rescheduled for holiday
ELIZABETHTOWN — Garbage collection in the Town of Elizabethtown will not take place on Nov. 25, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
It will instead take place on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its regular meeting for Nov. 23.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the Moore Building and via Zoom.
Zoom Meeting information: us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262. The meeting is open to the public.
The public can also attend in-person at the CCC Boardroom, Moore Bldg., Room 228, with masks required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.