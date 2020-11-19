Adirondack Health COVID-19 mobile testing clinics to resume Thursday
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health will conduct mobile COVID-19 testing clinics today in the following locations:
• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Long Lake Municipal Parking Lot, 1179 Main St., Long Lake
• Noon to 2 p.m. – L.P. Quinn Elementary School, 294 Hosley Ave., Tupper Lake
To pre-register for a test at either of the mobile clinic sites, please contact the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required.
Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
School board to hold special meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education, will hold a special meeting today at 6 p.m.
Appointment of substitutes is anticipated.
School board to meet virtually
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet today at 5 p.m.
The board will be acting on changes recommended for the reopening plan.
The public is allowed to virtually attend.
The meeting will also be conducted remotely via WebEx, and the public can access a feed online at bit.ly/2UEqNF2 with password: welcome, or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 132 518 4063).
The meeting will be recorded and available online.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm
School board committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The audit committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 23 at 7:50 a.m. via Google Meet to review the October Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
Board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Reference Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library at 19 Oak Street.
Village of Champlain Office to close for holiday
CHAMPLAIN — The Village offices will be closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Offices will reopen on November 30.
Food and gear drive to be held
PLATTSBURGH — The Culture Changers Initiative and the Plattsburgh Police Department are hosting a winter gear and food drive on Nov. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The event is inside Awakening Remnant Church across from Campus Corner at 83 Bridge St.
The drive will also be accepting winter gear and food donations at 83 Bridge St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until this Friday.
