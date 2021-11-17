Village of Dannemora reminds residents of parking ban
DANNEMORA — Residents of the Village Of Dannemora are reminded that the overnight parking ban is in effect from Nov. 1 until April 1.
Any vehicle found parked on the village streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. will receive a $50 parking ticket.
Ticonderoga school board schedules meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 17.
The meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High Auditorium at 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake school board to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 17.
The meeting will be held in the High School Library at 5:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh Public Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Nov. 23.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak Street.
