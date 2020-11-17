Jay town board to meet
JAY — The Jay Town Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 for the purposes of passage of the 2021 Town of Jay Budget.
The budget must be passed and submitted by Nov. 20.
The public is welcome to attend via “Go to Meeting,” with login info to be posted on town website.
AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Keeseville Elementary School Cafeteria.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
Everyone is welcome. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
ORDA board set to meet
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will convene on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will not be open to the public, but the public can live stream the event on Youtube at tinyurl.com/y2vfra3x.
The agenda and board packet are available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and a broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns.
Peru Town Board to hold workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for Nov. 23 at 4:45 p.m.
The workshop is being held to discuss trail grant options and will take place at Peru Town Hall.
Peru blood drive scheduled
PERU — There will be a UVM Health Network blood drive on Nov. 23 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Augustine’s Parish Center in Peru.
All recommended coronavirus safeguards will be maintained.
