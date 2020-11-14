COVID-19 hotline hours changed
MALONE — Franklin County’s COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Its weekend hours have changed to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
The COVID Hotline can be reached at 518-481-1111.
Citizen's review panel to meet remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Public Safety Citizens Review Panel of the City of Plattsburgh will be meeting remotely on Nov. 16.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. and will be viewable by the public over the Zoom videoconferencing service.
Join the meeting with the link tinyurl.com/y35ppbqp, meeting ID 847 1539 0259 and passcode community.
Town board to hold special meeting
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Town Board will meet on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to modify the town's adopted 2021 budget.
The modifications are due to changes in the Lyon Mountain EMS budget for 2021.
Ticonderoga school board sets meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School Board of Education will meet on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Keeseville Elementary School Cafeteria.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
Everyone is welcome. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
