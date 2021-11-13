Champlain boil order lifted
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water order issued for #11068 through 11106 Route 9 in the Village of Champlain (excluding #11101 & #11071) has been lifted.
Two check samples taken were absent of bacteria.
Moriah school board sets meeting date
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education would like to announce a regular board meeting to be held on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.
Agenda items include: Review of Financial Reports & Updates to Policies.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
City holding informational meeting on harborside plans
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has begun preparing a master plan for the harborside in the Dock Street Landing area on Lake Champlain and the Saranac River.
The plan will include preliminary designs for an Environmental Learning Center, an exercise trail, farmers market area and recreational amenities and will provide connections between the 30-acre Harborside site and redevelopment opportunities on Lake Champlain and in the City's downtown.
A meeting will be held virtually on Zoom on Nov. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to gather input from the public.
Details on how to join the meeting can be found on the City’s website, www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/harborsideinfomeeting, or on the Discover Plattsburgh facebook page.
This Public Information Meeting will inform residents and stakeholders of the project's progress. Topics will include:
● Vision for Harborside
● Priority Amenities and Accessibility
● Identification of Stakeholders Groups
● Preliminary Conceptual Plans
AuSable Valley school board to meet
AUSABLE VALLEY — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Keeseville Elementary School Cafeteria.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Northern Adirondack school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Middle High School Auditorium for a regular board meeting.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Those in attendance must have a facemask on at all times while in the building, and respect the social distancing requirements.
