Saranac Central school board sets meeting
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Nov. 15.
The meeting will be held at the district office in Dannemora at 5:30 p.m.
Some agenda items include: appointments and resignations of individuals, tax collector report, transportation requests.
An executive session is expected at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda can be found online at www.saranac.org.
Public is free to attend, with masks required.
Fidelis Care’s Streetside RV to visit Alice Hyde on Nov. 16
MALONE — Individuals without health insurance, or seeking to renew their coverage, will have an opportunity to meet with representatives of Fidelis Care next week, when the insurer’s mobile insurance enrollment office visits UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s campus.
Fidelis Care’s Streetside RV will be in the hospital’s main parking lot, in front of the Fisk Massey Building at 24 Fourth Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Representatives from Fidelis Care will also be on-hand, the company said, to help individuals apply for or renew health insurance coverage, share information about benefits, and answer any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.