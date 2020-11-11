Bridge reopened to traffic
MOOERS — The Clinton County Highway Department announced in a press release Tuesday that the Tappin Road Bridge here has reopened to traffic.
Food shelf to close for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
The Food Shelf’s regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon from Monday to Friday and Friday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
School district to hold safety plan hearing
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the proposed district safety plan.
Open to the public for five individuals, first come, first serve. Masks and social distancing required.
A zoom link to the meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3pbb66e.
City changes refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — On Wednesday, there will be refuse collection by the City of Plattsburgh's Department of Public Works due to the Veterans Day Holiday.
Wednesdays collection will be done on Thursday, Nov. 12, and Thursday and Fridays collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
