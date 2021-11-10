Beekmantown school board audit committee sets meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 7:45 am in the Conference Room at the District Offices to review the August and September Financial reports.
City school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Duken Building.
The Board anticipates going in executive session immediately after the opening of the meeting, with public session starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The public is allowed to attend in person with masks required.
For those wishing to attend virtually, go online to bit.ly/3mQ47Ay.
Boil water order set for parts of Champlain
CHAMPLAIN — A boil water order has been issued for parts of the Village of Champlain due to a water main break.
Locations at #11068 through #11106 Route 9 (except #11101 & #11071) should use boiled or bottled water only for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food, until further notice.
Elizabethtown pauses trash collection for holiday
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown will not collect trash on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
Trash collection will resume Nov. 12.
Veterans Day ceremonies scheduled in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Multiple Veterans Day ceremonies have been scheduled in Plattsburgh.
VFW Post 125 on Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh will be holding a Veteran's Day service on Thursday at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker is State Representative Billy Jones.
The Plattsburgh H.S. Choir will perform and a free lunch will be available to all guests. This event is free and open to the public.
There will also be a ceremony held at Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park at the U.S. Oval.
The ceremony will be held by the Disabled American Veterans group at 11 a.m.
Veterans Association to hold informational table
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Veterans Association will host an informational table at the Champlain Centre Mall food court on Nov. 11.
The table will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be association informational packets and contact information.
Schuyler Falls moves up meeting date
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board's meeting originally scheduled for Nov. 30 has been rescheduled to Nov. 16.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and is open to all.
