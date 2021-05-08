Chazy School Board to meet

CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will have a regular meeting on May 11 at 6 p.m.

It will be followed by the budget hearing at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium.

The public is invited to attend.

Willsboro school board to hold meeting

WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its public hearing of the budget as well as a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on May 11.

The meeting will be held in the conference room with agenda items including  the 2021-2022 Budget Presentation and business and finance.

Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person, but it will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.

The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.

Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on May 11.

Moriah school board sets meeting

MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a public hearing and regular meeting to be held on May 11 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.

The 2021-22 Budget will be presented followed by financial reports, personnel appointments and approval of contracts.

A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.

Dannemora free library to hold meetings

DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library will hold its monthly board meeting on May 11, at 5 pm.

It is open to the public. The annual meeting of Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will be held the same day at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

