Chazy School Board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will have a regular meeting on May 11 at 6 p.m.
It will be followed by the budget hearing at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium.
The public is invited to attend.
Willsboro school board to hold meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its public hearing of the budget as well as a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on May 11.
The meeting will be held in the conference room with agenda items including the 2021-2022 Budget Presentation and business and finance.
Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person, but it will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on May 11.
Moriah school board sets meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a public hearing and regular meeting to be held on May 11 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.
The 2021-22 Budget will be presented followed by financial reports, personnel appointments and approval of contracts.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Dannemora free library to hold meetings
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library will hold its monthly board meeting on May 11, at 5 pm.
It is open to the public. The annual meeting of Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will be held the same day at 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
