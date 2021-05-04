Northeastern Clinton pre-K/kindergarten registration begins
CHAMPLAIN — Registration for Northeastern Clinton Central School district for both UPK and kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year has begun.
Currently enrolled UPK students do not need to re-register for kindergarten.
Parents of new students to the district must complete and return a registration packet by June 1, 2021. These packets may be found and printed from our district website at www.nccscougar.org or printed copies can be found in the lobby of any NCCS building.
Completed packets may be returned electronically to Leanne Supernaw, District Registrar at lsupernaw@nccscougar.org (located at the Middle School) or dropped off at any school lobby in the designated locked box.
For more information, contact Leanne Supernaw at 518-298-8681 extension 3231.
AuSable Valley school board to hold budget hearing
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School annual budget hearing for residents of the district will be held in the auditorium at the Middle School-High School in Clintonville at 6 p.m. on May 10.
Northern Adirondack board to hold budget hearing, regular meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 11.
The meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Auditorium for the annual budget hearing followed by a regular board meeting 6 p.m.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Housing board of commissioners to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on May 19 1p.m.
The meeting will be held via zoom to maintain social distancing.
