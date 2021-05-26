City Police reminding residents to lock vehicles
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Police Department would like to remind residents to be vigilant and remember to secure their vehicles when left unattended, a press release said.
With the improving warmer weather, people tend more to leave their cars unlocked or their windows down, the release said.
The city department would like to encourage community members to secure their vehicles’ to help deter unlawful entry, as these these types of crimes are more often than not simple crimes of opportunity, according to the release.
Memorial Day ceremony to be held
KEENE — Keene's annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on May 31.
The ceremony will be held at American Legion Post 1312 on Norton Cemetery Road in Keene at 10 a.m. that day.
There will be an honor guard, firing squad, patriotic songs and the playing of echo taps.
Names of all of those who have served our country since the Revolutionary War will be read.
Northeastern Clinton to hold school board meeting
CHAMPLAIN — There will be a regular meeting of the Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education on June 2.
The meeting will be held in the middle/high school library at 6 p.m.
Business will include position appointments, tenure appointments, awarding of trash removal bid and capital project updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org online for the complete agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.