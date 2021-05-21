Boquet Valley school board to hold special meeting
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 7 a.m.
It is anticipated the Board will immediately enter into executive session for discussion involving proposed, pending or current litigation.
There will be no further items on the agenda. The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx only.
A link to the meeting will be available on the District’s website.
Peru Town board to meet
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for May 24 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss the sewer upgrade project. The Workshop will take place at The Peru Town Hall.
