City of Plattsburgh mayor to give waste-water treatment plant tours
PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest will provide tours of the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) on Saturdays, May 22nd and May 29th at 1030am and again at 12pm.
These tours are intended to both educate the public on the environmental work performed in the City of Plattsburgh as well as to outline the nearly $20m infrastructure investments being made at the facade and functionality of the facility. The tour will highlight the entire water reclamation process as well as discuss the importance the role of this facility plays in the region.
The tour will be limited to small groups of up to 7 and will take roughly 45 minutes.
The facility is in active operation. Attending will be required to climb stairs, walk roughly one mile, so it's suggested that attendees wear comfortable walking shoes.
Chateaugay school district board and budget vote results
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District's proposed 2021-22 academic year budget passed by a vote of 153 to 11.
A bus purchase proposition also on the ballot also passed, with a vote of 159 to 5.
Incumbent Lori Green was re-elected to her board seat with 128 votes.
Ryan LaBare became a newly elected board member, receiving 48 write-in votes to take the seat previously held by Chris Jarvis.
