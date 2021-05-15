Safety committee to hold car seat check event
WEST CHAZY — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers in Clinton County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available today in West Chazy.
The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Red Rooster Market, 2412 Military Turnpike, West Chazy/
For more information, contact Anika Craig at 518-565-4397
All attendees must wear a mask.
Those who cannot attend the event can make an appointment with a local fitting station online at tinyurl.com/yby9wxde.
Tax Hotline to extend hours on May 17
ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that its Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. on May 17 to assist last-minute filers.
Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. Standard hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on weekdays.
Before you call, however, consider that the most efficient way to obtain tax filing guidance and information, including answers to common questions, is to visit the Tax Department’s website, www.tax.ny.gov.
DOT to start removing rail crossings
ALBANY — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that crews are scheduled to begin rail crossing removals on highways in Essex and Franklin County next week.
Crossing removal work is scheduled as follows:
• County Rd 35 (Military Road) in Lake Placid: Work to begin May 18
• State Route 86 between Saranac Lake and Ray Brook: Work to begin May 21
• State Route 3 (Bloomingdale Ave) in Saranac Lake: Work to begin May 24
• State Route 86 (Broadway) in Saranac Lake: Work to begin May 24
Portable message boards are being deployed along the routes to warn motorists of ongoing work. Work zones will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or our mobile site m.511ny.org.
Northeastern Clinton school board sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on May 18 following the budget and board vote.
The meeting will take place in the Superintendent's office to accept the results of the budget and board of education votes.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on May 18.
The meeting will be held in the Middle School-High School Conference Room in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the board meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session. The Board will consider the following: special education recommendations, BOCES Summer School 2022 and personnel issues.
Everyone is welcome, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Saranac school board to meet
The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Agenda items include the resignations of individuals, re-establishment of reserve funds and the appointment of substitutes.
The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda and the link to the Zoom meeting will be made available at saranac.org.
Plattsburgh city school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet on May 18 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
If an executive session is needed, it will be held at approximately 7 p.m. Public session will start at 8:30 p.m., at which time the board will act on miscellaneous personnel and business items and review the May 18 school budget vote and board election tentative results.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Chazy Rural school board to meet following budget vote
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold its annual budget vote on May 18, 2021 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the school auditorium.
The board will hold a special meeting that night at 8:15 p.m.
Ticonderoga school board sets meetings
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on May 18 at 8:15 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Gymnasium.
The purpose of the meeting is to accept the results of the budget and board member votes.
The board will also hold a regular meeting on May 25 at the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
That meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on May 18.
The meeting will be held virtually as well as in-person at the High School Auditorium.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a special board meeting on May 19.
A motion to go into executive session is anticipated to discuss the superintendent search at the end of the meeting.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes;
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Meetings are streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org and clicking on “live stream.”
Museum hosting docent training
AUSABLE CHASM — The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is hosting a training session for docents on May 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
Lunch will be provided. Call Bobbi Perez at 518-983-0008 to register.
Lyon Mountain fire district sets meeting
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Fire District will hold a special meeting on May 24.
The meeting will be held at the firehouse at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the hiring of a new treasurer.
Dannemora village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Dannemora will be holding a special meeting on May 26.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. to review the Employee policies at the Community Center.
The meeting is opened to all.
Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on May 26.
The meeting will be held at 7:50 a.m. via Google Meet to review the April Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
